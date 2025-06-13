Jack Kleinsinger, Producer of Long-Running Highlights in Jazz Series, Dies at 88

Jack Kleinsinger, left, on stage during a Highlights In Jazz concert. Standing: Derek Smith-Ken Peplowski-Houston Person. (Photo by Jim Eigo)

(CelebrityAccess) — Jack Kleinsinger, the jazz impresario known for producing the long-running concert series Highlights in Jazz, passed away on June 11 due to complications from a fall. He was 88 years old.

A native of New York, Kleinsinger earned a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin before pursuing law at St. John’s University, where he graduated in 1959.

Following his education, he served in the Army before beginning his career as assistant corporation counsel for the New York City Law Department. He later held the position of assistant attorney general for New York State until his retirement in 1991.

In his free time, Kleinsinger became a prominent figure in New York’s jazz scene and launched the inaugural Highlights in Jazz event at Theatre de Lys in Greenwich Village in 1973.

Over five decades, the concert series grew to encompass more than 300 shows, featuring jazz luminaries such as Dizzy Gillespie, Dave Brubeck, Bucky Pizzarelli, Tito Puente, Maxine Sullivan, and Freddy Cole.

Reflecting on his career, Kleinsinger once remarked, “I never became a movie star or a star on Broadway, but through these concerts, I got halfway there. I received recognition, I was part of the business. I’m content with how my life turned out. It’s been a good ride; look at the fun I’m having!”

Kleinsinger’s contributions to jazz earned him numerous awards and honors, including a special proclamation by the City of New York declaring February 5, 1998, as Jack Kleinsinger and Highlights in Jazz Day.

Details regarding a memorial service and celebration of Jack Kleinsinger’s life will be announced soon.