The Grammys To Return To Los Angeles’s Crypto.com Arena For 2026

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Recording Academy announced that the 68th annual Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles in 2026, taking place live at Crypto.com Arena on February 1st.

Nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards will be officially announced on Friday, November 7th with the online submission window for consideration closing on August 29th.

For 2026, the Grammys announced two new categories – Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover. According to the Academy, the changes reflect both Academy member-submitted proposals and the orginization’s efforts to stay current with the contemporary music landscape.

“The Academy’s top priority is to represent the music people that we serve each year,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. said in a statement. “That entails listening carefully to our members to make sure our rules and guidelines reflect today’s music and allow us to accurately recognize as many deserving creators as possible. As we kick off another exciting GRAMMY Season, we look forward to celebrating the amazing power of music and its ability to bring so many people together.”

Other notable dates for the 2026 Grammys:

Online Entry Period: July 16, 2025 – Aug. 29, 2025

First Round Voting: Oct. 3, 2025 – Oct. 15, 2025

Final Round Voting: Dec. 12, 2025 – Jan. 5, 2026