Yes Announce North American Tour

WALLINGORD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and progressive rock icons Yes announced plans to hit the road for a major U.S. tour this fall.
The band’s Fragile Tour 2025 kicks off on October 1 in Wallingford, CT and wraps November 16 in Reno, NV, hitting markets such as Washington D.C., Memphis, Atlanta, Los Angeles and St. Louis, along the way.
For the tour, Yes, consisting of Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums), will perform their seminal album Fragile in its entirety along with classics cuts and fan favorites from their catalog.
“All the band’s albums had a unique feel and approach,” says Steve Howe. “After ‘The Yes Album,’ so many things came together, with [co-producer] Eddie Offord steering the proceedings. While the band focused on only four main songs with full arrangements, each of us wrote and designed a solo piece, which was Bill [Bruford]’s great idea. It’s fairly ‘odd-ball,’ but we were at the height of our creativity, determined for success.” Howe adds: “It gave us confidence, further than our own in-stock belief, we’d crafted this unusual but noticeable musical twist to rock and what later became prog.”
The full list of tour dates:
Date City, State Venue
10/1 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre
10/2 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center
10/4 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
10/5 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre
10/7 Huntington, NY The Paramount
10/8 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre
10/9 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre
10/11 York, PA Appell Center for the Performing Arts
10/12 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn’s Peak
10/14 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
10/16 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre
10/18 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
10/19 Ft Lauderdale, FL Broward Center, Au-Rene Theater
10/21 The Villages, FL Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
10/22 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall
10/24 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy
10/25 Memphis, TN Graceland Soundstage
10/27 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace
10/28 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre
10/30 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
10/31 Des Plaines, IL Des Plaines Theatre
11/1 St. Charles, IL The Arcada Theatre
11/3 Madison, WI The Orpheum Theater
11/4 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater
11/6 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre
11/7 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha
11/9 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
11/11 Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center
11/13 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater
11/14 Alpine, CA Viejas Casino
11/16 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort