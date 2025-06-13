Yes Announce North American Tour

WALLINGORD, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and progressive rock icons Yes announced plans to hit the road for a major U.S. tour this fall.

The band’s Fragile Tour 2025 kicks off on October 1 in Wallingford, CT and wraps November 16 in Reno, NV, hitting markets such as Washington D.C., Memphis, Atlanta, Los Angeles and St. Louis, along the way.

For the tour, Yes, consisting of Steve Howe (guitars, vocals), Geoff Downes (keyboards), Jon Davison (vocals, acoustic guitar), Billy Sherwood (bass guitar, vocals), and Jay Schellen (drums), will perform their seminal album Fragile in its entirety along with classics cuts and fan favorites from their catalog.

“All the band’s albums had a unique feel and approach,” says Steve Howe. “After ‘The Yes Album,’ so many things came together, with [co-producer] Eddie Offord steering the proceedings. While the band focused on only four main songs with full arrangements, each of us wrote and designed a solo piece, which was Bill [Bruford]’s great idea. It’s fairly ‘odd-ball,’ but we were at the height of our creativity, determined for success.” Howe adds: “It gave us confidence, further than our own in-stock belief, we’d crafted this unusual but noticeable musical twist to rock and what later became prog.”

The full list of tour dates:

Date City, State Venue

10/1 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

10/2 Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

10/4 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

10/5 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

10/7 Huntington, NY The Paramount

10/8 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

10/9 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

10/11 York, PA Appell Center for the Performing Arts

10/12 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn’s Peak

10/14 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

10/16 Durham, NC Carolina Theatre

10/18 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

10/19 Ft Lauderdale, FL Broward Center, Au-Rene Theater

10/21 The Villages, FL Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

10/22 Charleston, SC Charleston Music Hall

10/24 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

10/25 Memphis, TN Graceland Soundstage

10/27 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace

10/28 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

10/30 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

10/31 Des Plaines, IL Des Plaines Theatre

11/1 St. Charles, IL The Arcada Theatre

11/3 Madison, WI The Orpheum Theater

11/4 Milwaukee, WI The Riverside Theater

11/6 St. Louis, MO Stifel Theatre

11/7 Omaha, NE Steelhouse Omaha

11/9 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

11/11 Mesa, AZ Mesa Arts Center

11/13 Inglewood, CA YouTube Theater

11/14 Alpine, CA Viejas Casino

11/16 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort