Bonnaroo Canceled After The Region Is Hit By Heavy Rains

MANCHESTER, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival has officially been canceled for 2025 after a severe weather system inundated the region with wind and heavy rain and lightning that is expected to persist over the remainder of the weekend.

In a statement shared on the event’s website, Bonnaroo organizers said: “Today, the National Weather Service provided us with an updated forecast that will produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions in the coming days. We are beyond gutted but must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo.”

The statement went on to note that organizers will be prioritizing departures from the event, focusing on camping areas that were particularly impacted by the rain, as well as assisting fans with accessibility needs.

Additionally, organizers announced that one-day pass holders for Saturday and Sunday will receive a full refund, while fans with four-day passes will receive a 75% refund to account for the event taking place on Thursday as planned.

“We have put our hearts and souls into making this weekend the most special one of the year, and we cannot express how crushed we are to have to make this decision,” organizers added.

The festival was scheduled to take place from June 12–15 in Manchester, Tennessee, with a lineup that included headliners such as Luke Combs, Tyler, The Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Dom Dolla, Glass Animals, and more.