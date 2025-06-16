Concert Stuff Group Acquires Concert Broadcaster 7 Cinematics

MOCKSVILLE, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Event production and creative media services company Concert Stuff Group (CSG) has announced the acquisition of 7 Cinematics, an award-winning live concert broadcasting and cinematic production company.

7 Cinematics has built a strong reputation for live concert broadcasts, with recent projects including performances by artists such as Tyler Childers, Imagine Dragons, KISS, and Dead & Company. According to CSG, the acquisition will bolster its capabilities, enabling the company to deliver both live events and broadcast-quality content.

“This addition is a game-changer,” said Michael Brammer, CSO of Concert Stuff Group. “7 Cinematics has redefined how live music is experienced around the world. By bringing them into the Concert Stuff family, we are expanding not only our technical capabilities but also our creative vision for what’s possible in live production, broadcast, and content creation.”

“We’re excited to join a team that shares our passion for pushing creative boundaries,” said Adam Paul, Managing Executive Producer of 7 Cinematics. “Concert Stuff Group’s energy, resources, and vision for the future align perfectly with our desire to elevate live music experiences. Together, we’re going to create something extraordinary.”