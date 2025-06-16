Estonian Ticketing Company Piletilevi PLG Acquires Ticketportal

TALLINN (CelebrityAccess) — Estonian ticketing company Piletilevi PLG announced a significant regional expansion with the acquisition of the prominent Czech and Slovak ticket sales platform Ticketportal.

The acquisition strengthens PLG’s position in the international market, expanding its reach across Central and Eastern Europe. Following the close of the deal on June 12, Piletilevi now operates in seven European countries.

“This transaction is a natural continuation of our long-term strategy to become the leading ticketing provider across all our home markets—offering the most effective sales channel for event organizers,” said Sven Nuutmann, Chairman of the Board of Piletilevi PLG.

“Ticketportal is a strong and trusted brand—truly the crown jewel of the Czech and Slovak markets. The addition of the Ticketportal team opens exciting new opportunities on both sides, and we eagerly look forward to our shared successes.”

PLG first entered the Czech and Slovak markets in 2023 with the acquisition of a majority stake in GoOut.net. Since then, Lukáš Jandač has remained involved as GoOut’s Chairman of the Board and a minority shareholder.

“By bringing GoOut, Ticketstream, and now Ticketportal under one roof, we are creating something truly unprecedented in this region,” said Lukáš Jandač, now also Chairman of the Management Board of Ticketportal.

“Our goal is to serve as much of the market as possible—offering the most comprehensive solutions for events of all sizes, genres, and locations throughout the Czech Republic and Slovakia.”

Following the acquisition, Sven Nuutmann will serve as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ticketportal, while Jandač will lead the Management Board.

“Technology alone doesn’t sell tickets—what does is a strong and loyal customer base,” Nuutmann added. “But when paired with great tech, that base becomes a force. Our unified platform will deliver speed, efficiency, and reach—offering organizers access to the largest event audience in Central Europe and the ability to sell across all PLG markets.”

The acquisition was financed in cooperation with SEB Bank, with WOOD & Company serving as financial advisor and PRK Partners s.r.o. providing legal counsel.