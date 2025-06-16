G-Dragon Announces World Tour, Including A Run of U.S. Shows

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — K-pop icon G-Dragon is teaming up with AEG Presents for a major international tour, which includes several high-profile North American shows.

G-Dragon, who rose to fame as a member of the pioneering boy group BigBang, has returned his focus to his solo career after a seven-year hiatus, which ended in 2024 with the release of his hit single “Power.”

Since then, he’s launched his third studio album, Übermensch, released on February 25, 2025—his first full-length collection of new music in over a decade. The album features standout tracks such as “Too Bad” and “Drama,” both of which have resonated with fans worldwide.

The tour kicks off March 29–30 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea, followed by May performances at the Tokyo Dome (May 10–11), the Philippine Arena in Bulacan (May 17), and the Kyocera Dome in Osaka (May 25–26). June dates include a three-night run at Galaxy Arena in Macau from June 6–8.

In July, G-Dragon will perform at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney (July 2–3), Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne (July 6–7), Taipei Arena (July 11–13), Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur (July 19–20), and Indonesia Arena in Jakarta (July 25–26). He then heads to Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium on August 2, followed by AsiaWorld-Arena in Hong Kong on August 9–10.

The North American leg begins August 22 at the Prudential Center in Newark, with additional shows at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 31 and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on September 5.

The tour concludes on September 20 at Paris La Défense Arena in France.