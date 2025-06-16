Rising Country Singer-Songwriter Jenna Davis Signs With UTA

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Rising country star Jenna Davis has signed with United Talent Agency, where she will be represented by agents Jeffrey Hasson and Lauren Holland.

“I feel so grateful & thrilled to have Jeffrey, Lauren and the UTA team by my side. I’m so ready to finally play live and can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on,” Davis said, announcing the signing.

News of her new deal with UTA comes ahead of the launch of her debut studio album, Where Did That Girl Go? which is slated for release on June 27th via SMACKRecords.

The album, which showcases her storytelling, features recent releases such as “On A Budget,” viral hit “Miss Wannabe,” and most recently, “San Diego.”

While a relative newcomer to the world of country music, Davis has already made an impact with her chops as a singer and songwriter, establishing a reputation with hits such as “DiCaprio”(co-written by Walker Hayes, Kelsea Ballerini and Ross Copperman), which has garnered12.6 million streams across all platforms.