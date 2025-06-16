Stevie Nicks Expands Her U.S. Solo Tour With Eight New Shows

(CelebrityAccess) — Stevie Nicks has expanded her upcoming North American tour, which will feature solo performances from the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

The newly announced shows include the tour opener at Barclays Center in New York on August 8th and the run’s final show which is now scheduled to take place at the newly renamed PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Connecticut, on October 5th.

The list of eight additional shows also includes stops in Hollywood, Fl, Sacramento, CA, Portland, Or, Atlantic City, NJ, Charlotte, NC, and Detroit, MI.

Presale for the 2025 dates will begin on Wednesday, June 18.

STEVIE NICKS 2025 TOUR DATES:

^NEW SHOWS: Tickets on Sale Friday, June 20

August 8 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center^

August 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

August 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

August 19 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

August 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

August 27 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

August 30 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

September 3 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live^

September 7 – Detroit MI — Little Caesars Arena^

October 1 – Portland OR – MODA Center^

October 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center^

October 7 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena

October 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

October 15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

October 18 – Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall^

October 21 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center^

October 25 – Hartford, CT – PeoplesBank Arena^