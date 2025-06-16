The All Things Go Fest Announces Toronto Expansion For 2025

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Following a successful expansion of the brand into New York with a successful event in 2024, the team behind the All Things Go festival announced they will be launching in Toronto this year as well.

The fest will make its Toronto debut on October 4 & 5th at the city’s Budweiser stage. While details on the event, including a lineup, have yet to be revealed, organizers promise updates in the coming weeks.

The event will be presented in partnership with Live Nation Women.

Along with its scheduled debut in Toronto, All Things Go will also make its return to the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland and Forest Hill Stadium in New York from September 26-28 with headliners such as Noah Kahan, the Marias, Lucy Dacus, Clairo, Doechii, Kesha, and DJO, among others.