The B-52s And Devo Announce Co-Headlining North American Tour

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Two legendary new wave/post-punk bands, The B-52s and Devo, are teaming up for a co-headlining North American tour, hinting that this run may be their last.

The 11-date “Cosmic De-Evolution Tour” kicks off at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on September 24 and wraps up at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston on November 2.

Additionally, fellow new wave recording artist Lene Lovich has been announced as a special guest for the tour.

“In 2022, I swore I’d never get on a tour bus again,” said Fred Schneider. “But we were careful to say to our fans that we would still perform in special situations that don’t require all of the awful tour travel. Our Vegas residency is going great, and when we were offered the chance to do a small run of shows with Devo, we all said this is an extraordinary opportunity we couldn’t say no to.”

Added Kate Pierson,

“When we first came from Athens to New York City to perform, punk was in full force—and New Wave was right on its tail! We loved all the New Wave groups, including Patti Smith, Talking Heads, Blondie, and the Ramones. We also really dug the far-out weirdness of Devo, which seemed very in tune with our sensibilities.

We remember one of our first shows—amazed that David Bowie, Brian Eno, Frank Zappa, Allen Ginsberg, Talking Heads, and Blondie all came to see us! When we opened the Mudd Club, we partied with Devo and really hit it off on the dance floor. Later, Brian Eno went on to produce Devo’s incredible first album… and now we will align again! So put on your wig hats and Devo bonnets and get ready to party! This is going to be wild.”

The B-52s—led by original co-founders Fred Schneider (vocals), Kate Pierson (vocals, keyboards), and Cindy Wilson (vocals)—launched a farewell tour in 2022 and have continued performing select dates, including a Las Vegas residency that began in 2023 and resumed in 2024 and 2025.

Devo—fronted by founding members Mark Mothersbaugh (vocals, keyboards, guitar), Gerald Casale (vocals, bass, keyboards), and Bob Mothersbaugh (guitar, vocals)—began their own farewell trek, “50 Years of De-Evolution,” in 2023. That tour has now been extended through Summer and Fall 2025, with this co-headlining leg marking a possible final chapter.

COSMIC DE-EVOLUTION TOUR DATES – 2025