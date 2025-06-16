VENU Breaks Ground On A New 20,000-Capacity Amphitheater In Texas

MCKINNEY, Texas (CelebrityAccess) — Live music and hospitality operator VENU Holding Corporation announced it has broken ground on Sunset Amphitheater powered by EIGHT Elite Light Beer, a brand-new live entertainment venue located in the City of McKinney, Texas.

The 20,000-capacity amphitheater will feature a flexible configuration along with a canopied roof and wind-walls, allowing for year-round performances. Located on 46 acres near I-75 and Highway 121, the amphitheater is expected to open its doors in the third quarter of 2026.

The invite-only groundbreaking ceremony was attended by VENU Founder and CEO J.W. Roth, McKinney Mayor George Fuller, McKinney Mayor-elect Bill Cox, and leaders from the McKinney Economic Development Corporation and McKinney Community Development Corporation. Robert Earl Keen and Even Felker were also on hand to provide musical entertainment for the event.

“We’re so excited to be here,” said VENU Founder and CEO J.W. Roth. “We’re going to build the most luxurious, fully seated, multi-configuration, multi-seasonal venue in history right here in McKinney. The organizations here in McKinney have been nothing short of incredible. This groundbreaking wouldn’t be possible without that unwavering passion of the folks of McKinney.”