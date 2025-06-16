Veteran Nashville Music Exec Mike Borchetta Dies

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Mike Borchetta, the respected Nashville music executive who helped foster the careers of artists such as Tim McGraw and Craig Morgan, has died. He was 84.

His passing was announced by his son, Scott Borchetta, on social media.

Borchetta is best known for his role as Vice President of Promotion at Curb Records, where he played a key role in signing Tim McGraw and in the chart-topping success of Hal Ketchum’s breakout single, “Small Town Saturday Night.”

He also held a prominent role at Broken Bow Records, where he helped launch Craig Morgan to radio and chart success.

In 2002, Borchetta joined the independent country label Lofton Creek Records, where he helped the young imprint achieve commercial success with hits by artists such as Heartland, Mark Chesnutt, and Gwen Sebastian.

Borchetta began his career in promotion at Capitol Records in Los Angeles before relocating to Nashville in the early 1980s.

His son, Scott Borchetta, followed in his footsteps, founding the influential label Big Machine Records, home to artists like Taylor Swift, Rascal Flatts, and Tim McGraw. Scott’s siblings—Adelle, Chris, and Angela—also pursued careers in the music industry.

A cause of death was not disclosed.