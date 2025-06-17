Amigo The Devil Loses His Family’s Home To A Fire

(CelebrityAccess) – Amigo the Devil, the veteran rock artist, revealed that he was the victim of a house fire that, according to the singer-songwriter, destroyed his family home and possessions.

In an Instagram post, Amigo the Devil—stage name of Danny Kiranos—shared images of the blaze, which he says completely destroyed his home along with a lifetime’s accumulation of personal artifacts and family memories.

“All the original Amigo art, dozens of handwritten lyric books filled with songs that’ll never be, hard drives with thousands of demos throughout a lifetime and the backups of them, test pressings… the whole journey… gone,” Kiranos wrote.

According to Kiranos, the fire also claimed the life of Kobe, a family dog who had joined him on tour in 2024.

“I’m horrified for the irreplaceable loss that Abbey is going through of her best friend, the best little dog that so many of you met this last tour—Kobe,” Kiranos said.

“This was genuinely a night without mercy,” he added.

A family friend has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise funds to support Kiranos and his family as they recover from the fire.