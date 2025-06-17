Jan van Casteren Named CEO At Ticketswap

AMSTERDAM, NL (CelebrityAccess) — TicketSwap announced the appointment of Jan van Casteren to the role of CEO, succeeding company co-founder Hans Ober, who is stepping down from his leadership role in day-to-day operations at the company after mor ethan a decade.

While he’s stepping back from his role as CEO, Ober will continue as a member of TicketSwap’s supervisory board and will continue to contribute to strategic projects.

Van Casteren joins TicketSwap from Flexport, a logistics technology company where he oversaw the brand’s expansion into Europe. In his new role at TicketSwap, he will work to foster international growth while expanding the platform’s technological capabilities with a focus on evolving the platform from a ticket resale marketplace into a discovery platform.

His resume also includes a role at The Boston Consulting Group, managing projects in the technology and industrial sectors. He holds an MBA from INSEAD in Singapore and an MSc in Information Management from Tilburg University.

“I’ve been a TicketSwap user from the very beginning. The fan experience is spot on – it’s user-friendly, transparent, and safe. At the same time, the landscape is changing rapidly. We see opportunities to offer fans more than just access, while also supporting organizers with new ways to reach their audience. I see tremendous potential, both in the Netherlands and beyond. I’m looking forward to working with the strong team to turn that into growth and a positive impact on the broader events ecosystem,” said Jan van Casteren.

“I started TicketSwap as an entrepreneur and gradually took on a growing leadership role – something the company needed and something I truly enjoyed,” says Hans Ober. “After 12.5 years, I’m now passing the baton to Jan so I can fully focus on innovation and strategy within TicketSwap. I’m grateful that I can make this transition within the company, alongside my co-founders. I have full confidence in Jan and look forward to taking the next big steps together,” added Hans Ober.