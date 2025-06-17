Oklahoma City Renews With Legends/ASM Global At The Paycom Center

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (CelebrityAccess) — ASM Global, now part of Legends, announced it has renewed a long-standing partnership with Oklahoma City to manage Paycom Center, the sports and entertainment arena that serves as the home court of the NBA team Oklahoma City Thunder.

The deal also includes oversight of new Paycom Center, which is currently in the planning phases and projected to open its doors to the public in 2028.

The renewal extends a relationship between ASM Global and Oklahoma City which was first established 25 years ago when the company took on management of the Myriad Convention Center as well as the Paycom Center, then known as the Ford Center in 2002.

Since its debut, the Paycom Center has hosted more than 2,000 events, including sold-out performances from artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Elton John, Luke Combs, and more, as well as sporting events like UFC and college basketball, along with family shows such as the Harlem Globetrotters and Monster Jam. Additionally, it hosts the Professional Bull Riders team, the Oklahoma Wildcatters.

In 2024, the arena hosted 41 concerts, breaking the previous record set in 2022, including two shows by Zach Bryan, two shows by Drake and a J. Cole concert.

“Legends / ASM Global has done a fantastic job in recent years, especially with the challenges that are sometimes presented by our current venue or our market size. I look forward to seeing what they can do with a new, cutting-edge venue. I’m glad our partnership will continue,” stated Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

“For 25 years, we have made it our mission to provide an unparalleled experience to each and every fan that walks through our doors. Whether visiting for a Thunder game, sold-out concert, or NCAA event, we strive to make every guest feel like a VIP and want to keep coming back for more,” said Chris Semrau, General Manager of Paycom Center for Legends / ASM Global. “This renewed agreement is just another testament to the level of our commitment to our guests and dedication to the community and further proof of the strength of our relationship with the City of Oklahoma City.”