R. Kelly Hospitalized, Seeks Home Confinement Instead of Prison

RALEIGH, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Lawyers for singer R. Kelly, who is currently serving time in a federal prison in North Carolina, claim that their client was recently hospitalized after overdosing on medication provided by prison staff.

In a legal filing, a representative for Kelly alleges that the disgraced recording artist was given an “overdose quantity” of anxiety and sleep medication on June 12, resulting in his hospitalization, according to USA Today.

Kelly’s legal team also claims that prison staff have denied him blood thinners and the opportunity to undergo surgery to remove potentially dangerous blood clots in his arms and lungs, according to TMZ.

According to the filing, Kelly believes he will be killed or allowed to die while in confinement.

Kelly is seeking release from prison to serve the remainder of his sentence under home confinement.

He is currently serving a 30-year sentence following his 2021 conviction for violating the Mann Act—a federal sex trafficking law that prohibits transporting individuals across state lines for immoral purposes—after being found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with underage girls.