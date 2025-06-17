The Jonas Brothers Downsize Multiple Tour Dates, Shift to Smaller Venues

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Jonas Brothers have downsized multiple dates on their upcoming tour, moving shows from stadiums to smaller venues in multiple markets.

The North American tour is scheduled to begin August 10, 2025, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey—just two days after the release of the Jonas Brothers’ seventh studio album, Greetings from Your Hometown.

However, plans for stadium shows in multiple markets have changed, with the band now set to perform in smaller venues starting on August 12 in Washington, D.C., where the Jonas Brothers are now scheduled to play Jiffy Lube Live instead of Nationals Park.

Additional rescheduled dates include their August 14 show in Philadelphia, which has been moved from Citizens Bank Park to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, N.J., and their August 26 show in Chicago, which has shifted from Wrigley Field to Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park.

Other impacted shows include August 28 in Detroit, moved from Comerica Park to Little Caesars Arena, and August 31 in Dallas, which will now take place at Dos Equis Pavilion instead of Globe Life Field.

For Los Angeles fans, the Jonas Brothers have relocated their September 16 show from Dodger Stadium to the Intuit Dome.

Fans who purchased tickets to the affected stadium shows will be issued refunds for the original dates and will need to purchase new tickets for the relocated venues.

According to tour organizers, those ticketholders will receive access to a priority presale, granting early access to tickets for the new shows.

“We’re so excited to get out and be with you for our 20th anniversary,” the band said in a statement. “We’re making some venue changes, but rest assured, all performances are still happening on the same dates and in the same cities.”

“We’re pouring our hearts into making this the best tour we’ve ever done,” the statement added.