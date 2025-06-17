The Team Behind Rock Werchter Announces A New Event, Werchter Parklife

(CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation and the team behind the Rock Werchter festival brand announced the debut of Werchter Parklife, a brand new one-day festival for 2026.

Set for Sunday, June 28th, at the Festival Park in Werchter, the one day event will feature a headline performance from Linkin Park with additional acts on the bill to be announced in the leadup tot he event.

According to organizers, the new festival event will feature one stage of position itself Werchter Boutique and TW Classic and continue the focus on rock and alternative rock.

While the event itself is new, the Werchter Parklife name is not and the event was previously held as a one-off special concert in 2021, marking the return to live events in the region following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Linkin Park is currently on the road in Europe with their recently extended From Zero To World Tour, including a scheduled appearance at the 2025 edition of Rock Werchter on July 3rd.