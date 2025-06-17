TrTrue Tickets Launches Resale Platform for Performing Arts Venues

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — True Tickets has announced the a ticket resale feature, giving performing arts venues and cultural institutions the ability to take control of secondary ticketing market sales for their events.

According to True Tickets, the tools available through its PatronSafe Ticket Resale allow venues to define resale policies down to the ticket level—including whether a ticket can be resold at all—along with custom rules for price caps, price floors, timing windows, and authorized resale channels. The system also enables venues to capture valuable buyer data.

“PatronSafe Resale gives venues greater control over the secondary market,” said Matt Zarracina, Co-Founder and CEO of True Tickets. “When resold tickets follow your policies, patrons find legitimate tickets, staff avoid last-minute headaches, and organizations gain fresh audience data—instead of frustration.”

The new system is already live at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and is set to expand to additional venues this summer, including the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, the Roundabout Theatre in New York City, and the San Diego Symphony, among others.

“Northwest Arkansas has a growing arts and culture scene—audiences here are tech-savvy and value trust and transparency,” said Carlos Vicente, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Walton Arts Center. “PatronSafe Ticket Resale empowers us to manage that demand by providing a safe option for reselling tickets. The service allows us to protect our patrons from excessive mark-ups and give them confidence that they are valid tickets with dynamic QR code delivery — all while still harnessing the visibility that resale marketplaces offer.”