ABM Named Official Partner At Nashville Yards

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — ABM, a provide of facility services has signed a new multi-year partnership to provide a suite of janitorial services at the 19-acre mixed use downtown development, Nashville Yards.

The deal will see ABM provide a suite of janitorial services across Nashville Yards, including the base buildings of the Amazon Towers, the CAA Creative Office Building, the Pinnacle Tower interiors, exteriors and amenity spaces, as well as services in the residential towers (The Emory and The Everett), parking garages, and common areas like the Ascension Saint Thomas Landing.

Additionally, they will oversee pre and post occupancy cleaning as well as support for sitewide events and activations including concerts, outdoor exercise classes, and public functions.

As part of the agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships and Southwest Value Partners, ABM has been named an Official Partner of Nashville Yards.

As an Official Partner of Nashville Yards, ABM’s brand will be prominently featured across the district, including logo placement on digital platforms and signage. ABM will also have access to access to on-site meeting and event spaces for client and recruitment functions.

“Joining Nashville Yards represents more than a new client relationship—it’s an opportunity to support a one-of-a-kind, dynamic district in one of the country’s most exciting markets on behalf of a sophisticated, discerning client,” said Matthew Pastore

Vice President of Operations, ABM. “This partnership reflects our ability to serve diverse industries with distinct needs, and we’re proud to help create a vibrant, clean and welcoming environment for all who visit, work, and live at Nashville Yards.”

“ABM has long demonstrated its value as a trusted operations partner across AEG’s most high-profile properties, including Crypto.com Arena and L.A. Live,” said Karen Goodheart, Vice President, Partnership Activation, AEG Global Partnerships. “We’re proud to continue growing our relationship with ABM in one of the most exciting and fast-growing cultural and business destinations in the country.”