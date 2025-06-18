CTS Eventim Launches Media House, Appoints Dr. Marc Schumacher to Lead New Division

HAMBURG, Germany (CelebrityAccess) — German ticketing and live events company CTS Eventim has announced the launch of Media House, a dedicated marketing and content division.

To oversee the development and operation of Media House, Eventim has hired experienced brand and media manager Dr. Marc Schumacher, who will report directly to Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg. He will officially begin his duties on July 1.

Dr. Schumacher began his professional career at the fashion retailer Breuninger in 2001. He later earned his MBA and doctorate at the Leipzig Graduate School of Management, before joining the Tom Tailor Group in Hamburg as Chief Retail Officer in 2008.

In 2015, he was named Managing Director at brand and retail specialist Liganova, where he handled accounts for brands such as Mercedes, Chanel, and Adidas, among others. More recently, he served as CEO of Avantgarde, a brand experience agency whose clients included Porsche, Bose, and Lufthansa.

“I am very pleased to welcome Marc to CTS Eventim. By establishing the Media House, we are creating a new, strategically important unit that will further expand our marketing expertise and strengthen our market position in the long term. Marc brings extensive experience from leading companies and agencies, combining creative excellence with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. His expertise will be instrumental in driving the further development of our brand and significantly increasing Eventim’s visibility in the cultural and social sphere,” Schulenberg said.