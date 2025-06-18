Hardy Abruptly Cancels His Entire European Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Country singer Hardy announced the cancellation of the entire European leg of his 2025 Jim Bob World Tour, just days before the run was scheduled to get underway.

The singer broke the news to fans on social media, but did not provide a reason for the cancellation.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but one I had to make for my band, crew and my family,” Hardy said in the post. “Please know that I love you all and I will be back as soon as I can.”

None of the affected dates has been rescheduled and fans who purchased tickets will receive refunds automatically from the point of purchase.

The European leg of the tour was scheduled to begin in Copenhagen on June 19th with additional shows set for Europe and the UK.

His next scheduled appearance will see Hardy take the stage at Country Thunder in Wisconsin on July 18th.