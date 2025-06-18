KFE Presents To Book The Argo In Whitefish Bay

An artist's rendering of the main room at The Argo.

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. (CelebrityAccess) – Knitting Factory Entertainment (KFE) has inked a new deal to become the exclusive talent buyer for The Argo, a concert venue located in the newly refurbished Fox Bay Theater in Whitefish Bay, near Milwaukee.

“I am thrilled to officially announce our partnership with The Argo and Knitting Factory Entertainment. This collaboration marks a new chapter in our commitment to delivering exceptional live music experiences, and we’re honored to be working with the experienced music team behind The Argo,” stated Knitting Factory CEO Morgan Margolis.

With a capacity of 750, The Argo offers a flexible space suitable for live entertainment, weddings, festivals, private events, and more. The facility features modern production capabilities, along with a full-service bar and kitchen.

James Irvine, SVP of Knitting Factory Presents, will oversee booking for The Argo from KFE’s Colorado offices, with KFE-booked shows slated to begin in late fall.

“Knitting Factory is excited to be booking this beautiful new venue in Whitefish Bay. The room hits our sweet spot in terms of capacity and energy—an ideal space for unforgettable live shows and events. It’s being brought to life by three genuinely great people—Andrew J. Coate, Adam Powers, and Josh Bryant—whose commitment to music and community makes this a project we’re proud to support,” Irvine said.

While KFE begins booking for fall events, The Argo team has curated a free summer/fall concert series at Ivanhoe Plaza, featuring a slate of regional favorites including Alyssia Dominguez, Wire & Nail, Justin Witte, Chris Haise Band, Josh Bryant, Adam Powers, Violet Wilder, Haley Klinkhammer, Ben Mulwana, Gold Steps, and Orlando Peña.

As part of its commitment to artists, The Argo will donate $1 from every ticket sold to support music industry well-being, prioritizing programs focused on mental health, sustainability, and longevity.

“Our vision for The Argo is to create a space where people can come together for unforgettable experiences—whether that’s a show, a celebration, or just a great night out,” said Adam Powers, CEO of The Argo. “This is about filling a real need in Milwaukee for a place that’s built for music, built for community, and built to last.”