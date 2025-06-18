Renee Crowell Named Executive Director At The Ingersoll Theater

DES MOINES, Iowa (CelebrityAccess) — As the Ingersoll Theater undergoes a major rehabilitation, VenuWorks has announced a round of senior staff appointments, including the naming of Renee Crowell as Executive Director of the historic venue.

An experienced arts administrator, Crowell will be tasked with overseeing the theater’s revival, with a focus on strengthening community connections.

“This project is about more than just restoring a building,” said Crowell. “It’s about bringing together our community to celebrate the arts, share unforgettable experiences, and honor the stories that make Des Moines such a special place. It’s a privilege to help lead this incredible endeavor.”

Additionally, VenuWorks announced that Max Wellman and Napoleon Douglas will oversee programming for the venue, which remains on track to reopen its doors in time for the 2025 holiday season.

The initial slate of programming lined up for the Ingersoll after reopening will include holiday revues, tribute bands, musical theater, comedy shows, and events featuring the new Ingersoll House Band.

“Our goal is to craft a season that resonates with everyone and pays homage to the venue’s rich history while breaking new ground,” said Wellman.

Located in Des Moines’ Avenues District, the 225-capacity Ingersoll Theater is currently undergoing a comprehensive restoration, partially funded by a $728,818 state historic tax credit.