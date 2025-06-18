Shakira Postpones Multiple Shows, Including SoFi Stadium

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Colombian singer Shakira has postponed multiple dates on her Las Mujeras Ya No Lloran World Tour, including Friday’s high profile performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The SoFi Stadium show has been pushed back to Monday, August 4th. Tickets purchased for the show will be honored at the makeup date.

Additionally, Shakira postponed a scheduled performance at the Alamodome in San Antionio, due to structural issues with the stage.

“After a problem with a third-party structure in Boston, I personally demanded the addition of a new group of engineers and I have met directly with the company so that it could be thoroughly re-evaluated,” Shakira said in a statement shared on social media.

The postponements also impacted her June 15th show at the Toyota Center in Houston.