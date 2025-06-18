Shawn Desman Signs An Excluse Songwriting Deal With Anthem Music Publishing

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian publisher Anthem Music Publishing announced it has secured an exclusive songwriting agreement with multi-platinum Wax Records recording artist Shawn Desman.

The signing highlights the fruits of the continued creative partnership focused on artist development between Anthem and Wax Records, which was first announced in 2024.

“Shawn Desman is a force in Canadian pop music, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Anthem family,” stated Jason Klein, Anthem Music Group CEO. “His creative resurgence has set the stage for an exciting new chapter, and this publishing partnership reflects our belief in his vision and artistry. We’re proud to support him as he continues to deliver bold, genre-defining music to audiences across Canada and beyond.”

“I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Anthem Music family! It’s important for me to feel the hunger, the passion and the love for music with anyone that I partner with,” Desman shares. “Jason and his team have shown me all of those things in immense quantities. I look forward to the international opportunities that Anthem will bring forth not only as a songwriter but also as an artist. Let’s make some great music!”

The first release after the signing will be Desman’s latest hit single, “BODY,” a dynamic dance-pop track featuring 2025 JUNO Award nominee Jamie Fine.