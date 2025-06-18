Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Sydney Quiseng Sings A Global Publishing Deal With BMG

Sydney Quiseng
(L-R) VP, Head of Creative, BMG Publishing Chris Oglesby, Sydney Quiseng, Manager, A&R, BMG Publishing Camryn Clark
NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the signing of singer-songwriter Sydney Quiseng to a global publishing deal.

Quiseng, who is best known as a member of the multi-platinum group Echosmith, she has launched a solo career with recent singles such as “I Need Findin’” and “Leftover Coffee.”

Her debut EP Phases, is scheduled for release on June 20th.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Sydney to the BMG family,” said Camryn Clark, BMG Publishing’s Manager, A&R. “From our very first meeting, her talent was undeniable. Sydney brings a positive, honest voice to every room she walks into, and I’m honored and inspired to be part of her journey. This next chapter is going to be something special.”

