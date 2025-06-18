Sydney Quiseng Sings A Global Publishing Deal With BMG

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — BMG announced the signing of singer-songwriter Sydney Quiseng to a global publishing deal.

Quiseng, who is best known as a member of the multi-platinum group Echosmith, she has launched a solo career with recent singles such as “I Need Findin’” and “Leftover Coffee.”

Her debut EP Phases, is scheduled for release on June 20th.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Sydney to the BMG family,” said Camryn Clark, BMG Publishing’s Manager, A&R. “From our very first meeting, her talent was undeniable. Sydney brings a positive, honest voice to every room she walks into, and I’m honored and inspired to be part of her journey. This next chapter is going to be something special.”