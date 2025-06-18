The Core Entertainment Appoints Kate Bowling as Director of Creative

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Core Entertainment, a multi-faceted management, music publishing, and label company, has announced the appointment of Kate Bowling as Director of Creative.

In her new role, Bowling will lead visual branding and creative direction across all of the company’s divisions—from overseeing photo shoots and music videos to contributing to strategic planning.

She will report to Jamie Younger, VP of Artist Development, and will be based in The Core’s Nashville offices.

Bowling joins The Core from Warner Music Nashville, where she worked on campaigns for artists including Bailey Zimmerman’s debut album, Religiously.

“Kate is a powerhouse creative who understands how to translate an artist’s vision into powerful, resonant visuals. Her instincts, experience, and passion for storytelling make her an incredible addition to our team. As we continue to grow The Core, bringing in talent like Kate ensures we’re building a creative infrastructure that matches the ambition of our artists,” stated Chief Zaruk and Simon Tikhman, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of The Core Entertainment.