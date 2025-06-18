The Core Entertainment Appoints Kate Bowling as Director of Creative

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Core Entertainment, a multi-faceted management, music publishing, and label company, has announced the appointment of Kate Bowling as Director of Creative.
In her new role, Bowling will lead visual branding and creative direction across all of the company’s divisions—from overseeing photo shoots and music videos to contributing to strategic planning.
She will report to Jamie Younger, VP of Artist Development, and will be based in The Core’s Nashville offices.
Bowling joins The Core from Warner Music Nashville, where she worked on campaigns for artists including Bailey Zimmerman’s debut album, Religiously.
“Kate is a powerhouse creative who understands how to translate an artist’s vision into powerful, resonant visuals. Her instincts, experience, and passion for storytelling make her an incredible addition to our team. As we continue to grow The Core, bringing in talent like Kate ensures we’re building a creative infrastructure that matches the ambition of our artists,” stated Chief Zaruk and Simon Tikhman, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of The Core Entertainment.
“Joining The Core feels like a full-circle moment. From our earliest projects together, I felt a deep creative connection with the team and their artists. I’m excited to step into this role and continue building compelling visuals and creative worlds for our artists that elevate their music and help them connect with fans everywhere,” added Kate Bowling, Director of Creative, The Core Entertainment.