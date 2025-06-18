Vickie Gordon Named Talent Buyer At MassConcerts

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — John Peters’ MassConcerts announced the hire of Vickie Gordon, who joins the company’s talent buying team.

Based in Nashville, Gordon will focus on markets in the Southeast and Midwestern U.S., running point on both non-exclusive rooms, including MassConcerts’ venues in New England and Upstate New York.

Gordon did a stint at Romeo Entertainment Group, where she oversaw talent bookings for concert series, fairs, and other large venues in the region and most recently, she served as Senior Talent Buyer for Clubs at Big Spring Entertainment in Nashville, where she primarily focused on markets in the southeast.

She began her career in the mailroom at Agency for the Performing Arts (APA) in Los Angeles before she was minted as an agent in 2019, tasked with helping to expand the agency’s fair and festival department.

She is a graduate of Randolph-Macon College.

“I’ve gotten to know Vickie over the last couple years at various industry events and festivals. She’s a well informed and persistent talent buyer and will be a great fit with them team, especially as we add more venues in the near future,” Peters said.

“I am very excited to be joining the Mass Concerts team and look forward to creating unique experiences for fans and artists across our venues,” Gordon added.