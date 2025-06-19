M.A.D. Solutions And SongTools Announce Partnership

NEW YORK/LAGOS, NIGERIA (CelebrityAccess) – SongTools, the fast-growing platform empowering music creators with one-click marketing and ad tech solutions, has announced a groundbreaking partnership with M.A.D Solutions, Africa’s largest and most influential music distribution company, with a roster that includes notable artists from across the continent, including Simi, P-Square Mercy Chinwo, 2nite Flavour and Libya, to renowned rapper Dej Loaf, and global Hip Hop legend Akon.

This strategic integration directly brings SongTools’ powerful marketing toolkit—featuring one-click playlisting, digital ad automation, smart links, and real-time performance analytics—into the M.A.D Solutions dashboard. Artists, managers, and labels across Africa will now have unprecedented access to seamless, data-powered marketing tools, streamlining release campaigns and maximizing visibility from a single platform.

“This partnership represents a major milestone in our global mission to democratize access to impactful marketing tools,” said Danny Garcia, CEO of SongTools. “M.A.D Solutions is a force in the African music industry, known for elevating some of the continent’s most exciting artists. We’re honored to align with them in giving creators the tools to grow smarter, faster, and more efficiently.”

With a rapidly expanding music market and a global spotlight on African talent, the partnership between M.A.D Solutions and SongTools comes at a pivotal moment. By integrating campaign automation, playlist outreach, and paid media tools directly into M.A.D Solution’s ecosystem, the collaboration removes technical barriers and empowers artists to focus on what matters most: the music.

“At M.A.D Solutions, our mission is to power the future of music,” says Bugwu Aneto-Okeke, CEO of M.A.D Solutions. “Through our label and services division, Engage, we’re proud to introduce Engage Pro — a cutting-edge digital marketing and playlisting solution developed in collaboration with Songtools. This platform is built to equip our artists and label partners with smarter tools to amplify their reach and grow their global impact.”

The integration will officially roll out to all M.A.D Solutions clients at the end of the month.