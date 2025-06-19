Bruno Mars To Take The Stage In Fortnite’s Festival Season 9

CARY, NC (CelebrityAccess) — Epic Games, the company behind the popular multi-player video game Fortnite, announced that Bruno Mars will be the featured artist for the game’s 9th Festival Season pass.

Fortnite Festival is a music rhythm game mode launched in late 2023, where players can perform songs using virtual instruments, either solo or with others on an in-game main stage.

Fans can obtain passes to the game mode with Fortnite’s in-game currency (worth about $12, or through a monthly subscription, gaining access to digital artist merch, including a variety of in-game cosmetics.

Participating players can also look like Bruno Mars in game, with an outfit that was created by real-world designer Astrid Gallegos, along with a custom cowboy hat from chapeau-crafters Stetson.

The partnership also features a selection of music that includes multiple ‘jam tracks’ from Bruno’s catalog or music that he likes such as:

Bruno Mars – Bruno-San’s Theme Song

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile

Bruno Mars – Bonde Do Brunão

ROSÉ, Bruno Mars – 0APT.

Silk Sonic – Leave The Door Open

Mars is the latest real-world recording artist to collaborate with Fortnite and Epic Games and follows artists such as Sabrina Carpenter, Marshmello, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, and Travis Scott.