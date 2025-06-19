Coldplay To Reissue All Of Their Music On Eco-Friendly Records

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — In support of their ongoing sustainability mission, the British rock band Coldplay announced plans to re-release all of their albums as EcoRecords.

The new records will be clear, 140g discs made from recycled plastic bottles, and produced using an injection molding process which reduces carbon emissions during manufacture by 85% when measured against the traditional vinyl record production process, WMG said.

According to WMG, each record contains plastic recovered from about nine recycled rPET plastic bottles as part of the post-consumer recycling, where the bottles are cleaned and processed into small pellets for resuse in industry and consumer purposes.

The decision to re-release the band’s full catalog follows the launch of their 10th album, Moon Music, in 2024 as a 100% recycled PET EcoRecord.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with artists such as Coldplay who share our commitment to a more sustainable future for music. The shift to EcoRecord LP for their releases is a testament to what’s possible when innovation meets intention. It’s not just about a new product; it’s about pioneering manufacturing that significantly reduces environmental impact, providing fans with the same high-quality audio experience while setting a new standard for physical music production,” stated Jen Ivory, Managing Director, Parlophone.

Albums being released on EcoRecord: