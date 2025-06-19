Craig Senyk To Receive The 2025 Gary Slaight Music Humanitarian Award

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) has announced that Canadian investment executive Craig Senyk will receive the 2025 Gary Slaight Music Humanitarian Award, recognizing his significant philanthropic contributions to Canada’s country music community.

Senyk—along with his wife, Cara, and their firm, Mawer Investment Management—has hosted the Jamboree for Charity since 2013. The annual country music event has raised millions of dollars for charities serving communities in Calgary and Toronto, including Kids Help Phone, Discovery House, and the Radiance Society.

He is also the founder of Craig Senyk Initiatives, which supports Canadian musicians and charitable efforts through partnerships and sponsorships with events such as the Country Music Alberta Awards, YYC Music Awards, and the National Music Centre.

A Chartered Financial Analyst, Senyk serves as Board Chair of Mawer Investment Management. He has been named one of Calgary’s Top 40 Under 40 and is a recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal in recognition of his philanthropic work.

“This recognition is very unexpected; I am incredibly blessed to be acknowledged by those in the music industry,” said Senyk. “While I am not formally a part of the industry, I am immensely grateful to be aligned with and recognized by its community of talented artists, producers, and leaders. This acknowledgment inspires me to continue working diligently to elevate Canadian country music and help bring its remarkable talent to an even broader global audience.”

“Craig’s philanthropic leadership and support for country music and community initiatives set a powerful example,” said Amy Jeninga, President of the CCMA. “From creating space for artists to shine to driving meaningful impact through financial support, Craig’s contributions reflect the very spirit of this award. We’re proud to honour his efforts with the 2025 Gary Slaight Music Humanitarian Award and look forward to celebrating him in Kelowna this September.”

The 2025 award will be presented to Craig Senyk during a private industry event as part of Country Music Week 2025, taking place September 10–13 in Kelowna, British Columbia.