Downtown Neighbouring Rights Signs Don Toliver, Zerb, and Innerground Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Downtown Neighbouring Rights (DNR) announced multiple new signings, including American rapper and singer-songwriter Don Toliver, Brazilian DJ and producer Zerb, and the pioneering Drum & Bass label Innerground Music.

“We’re delighted to welcome Don Toliver, Zerb, and Innerground Music to the Downtown Neighbouring Rights family,” said Dean Francis, SVP of Downtown Neighbouring Rights. “Each represents unique, forward-thinking artistry, and we’re proud to ensure their rights are properly represented worldwide.”

Don Toliver: A Houston-born recording artist, Toliver has built a reputation for his signature sound, which straddles hip-hop, R&B, and trap. He first made a splash with his debut mixtape, Donny Womack, in 2018 and went on to release his breakout studio album, Heaven & Hell, in 2020. Since then, he has amassed billions of streams and multiple platinum certifications.

Zerb: Based in São Paulo, Zerb has developed an international fan base with viral hits such as “Mwaki” and “Addicted,” amassing over half a billion streams in 2024 alone.

Innerground Music: The noted drum & bass label founded by DJ Marky, Innerground has built a reputation for releasing dance-floor ready tracks with Brazilian musical influences.

“Downtown Neighbouring Rights’ global expertise and deep industry knowledge make them a trusted partner to represent Don Toliver’s catalogue,” stated Randall “Sickamore” Medford of Cactus Jack Management. “We look forward to working closely with the DNR team to ensure his rights are maximised and his work is represented with the attention it deserves.”