Francis Ford Coppola To Appear Live Following Screenings of Megalopolis

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Academy Award-winning director Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather, Apocalypse Now, The Outsiders) is inviting audiences to join him live for a one-of-a-kind cinematic event this summer in select cities across the country.

Each evening includes a screening of Coppola’s monumental 2024 film Megalopolis, followed by an in-depth interactive discussion with the legendary filmmaker called “How To Change Our Future” and Q&A with the live audience. This special tour offers fans a rare opportunity to experience the film—not currently available on any streaming platform—exactly as Coppola intended.

“This is the way MEGALOPOLIS was meant to be seen, in a large venue, with a crowd and followed by intense interactive discussions about the future,” shared Coppola.

Promoted by Live Nation, “An Evening With Francis Ford Coppola and Megalopolis Screening” kicks off July 20 at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ, and travels to select theaters in Port Chester, NY; Chicago, IL; Denver, CO; and San Francisco, CA.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, June 18 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT at Ticketmaster.com.

TOUR DATES:

Sun Jul 20 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

Wed Jul 23 – Port Chester, NY – The Capitol Theatre

Fri Jul 25 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Sun Jul 27 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

*Tues Jul 29 – Dallas, TX – The Texas Theatre (*Not a Live Nation Date, Tickets Available Here)

Fri Aug 01 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts