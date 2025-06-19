Lagos Arena On Track For A December Debut

An artist's rendering of the new arena in the works for Lagos.

LAGOS, Nigeria (CelebrityAccess) — Lagos Arena, a major new sports and entertainment venue in Nigeria, is nearing completion after more than a decade of development.

Led by the Lagos State Government in partnership with a consortium of private investors—including Oak View Group, Live Nation, Yinka Folawiyo Group, Adino Capital, and MBO Capital—the arena is currently under construction in Lekki, with plans to open by the end of 2025.

When complete, the arena will have a capacity of 12,000 fans, featuring a retractable seating system that allows for multiple configurations. It is being built to host live music, exhibitions, sports events, trade shows, and business conferences.

The arena will be part of a planned larger development that includes a car park with space for more than 1,000 vehicles and a waterfront boardwalk. The facility is also located near the Landmark Centre exhibition hall and the Eko Convention Center, which is currently the city’s largest indoor venue, accommodating up to 6,000 fans.

“We are incredibly excited to be part of the consortium delivering this groundbreaking arena in Lagos. Nigeria—and Africa more broadly—presents massive opportunities to touring artists when it comes to connecting with their global audiences. This brand-new 12,000-capacity venue will open up Nigeria to international stars, and Nigerian artists will benefit hugely from having an arena to showcase their talents in front of a home audience,” said John Reid, President of Live Nation EMEA, announcing the project in 2024.