Wes Donehower Named SVP of A&R At Big Loud & Mercury Records

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Big Loud Records and Mercury Records announced the appointment of Wes Donehower to the role of Senior Vice President, A&R.

“Wes has an exceptional track record of discovering and signing game-changing talent, and he’s firmly established himself as one of the industry’s top A&R executives,” stated Big Loud CEO Seth England. “I respect his work ethic, his creative instincts, and the impact he makes on the culture. We’re honored to welcome him into the Big Loud family through our partnership with Mercury.”

“Wes is an incredible A&R executive who has an innate ability to work across every genre. He has great instincts, but more impressively, he has a gift for building long-lasting and genuine relationships with artists. We’ve already shared a lot of great moments, and I’m so excited to team up with Wes for many years to come,” added Mercury Records Chairman and CEO Tyler Arnold.

The unique dual role for Donehower follows the strategic partnership between Big Loud and Mercury that was first announced in 2024.

Donehower most recently served as Senior Vice President, A&R at Republic Records, where he played a key role in the deal that brought Jelly Roll to the label in partnership with BMG and Broken Bow Records. He also oversaw A&R for Jelly Roll’s latest album, Beautifully Broken, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on the strength of hits such as “I Am Not Okay.”

“Tyler and Seth have set a standard for our business with their dynamic and artist-centric approach. It’s a privilege to work with both the Mercury and Big Loud teams. I’m looking forward to continuing to build new relationships in country music while fostering my longstanding partnerships across all genres,” Donehower stated.