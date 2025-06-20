Australia’s Esoteric Festival Enters Administration Following 2025 Cancellation

DONALD, Victoria (CelebrityAccess) – After the last-minute cancellation of its March event, organizers of Western Victoria’s Esoteric Festival have announced that the festival has officially ceased trading and entered voluntary administration.

In a statement posted to the festival’s website, Esoteric co-founder Sam Goldsmith wrote:

“This is by far the hardest thing I’ve ever had to write.”

“As many of you may have heard, Esoteric Festival Pty Ltd has entered Voluntary Administration as of 11 June 2025. This follows the cancellation of our 2025 event after Buloke Shire Council declined to issue the required Place of Public Entertainment Occupancy Permit. Without that permit, we simply had no legal way forward to deliver the festival this year.”

“With a heavy heart, I must also let you know that the company has now ceased trading. Worrells has been appointed as the independent Administrator to assess the company’s financial position and determine the best path forward. This includes speaking with any parties interested in making a proposal to restructure or acquire the business and/or assets.”

Organizers announced in March—just hours before gates were set to open—that the event would not proceed after a municipal building surveyor declined to issue the required POPE permit.

Goldsmith’s full statement on the permitting issues can be read here.

Founded in 2017, Esoteric Festival had grown into a five-day celebration of electronic music and the arts, featuring a mix of Australian and international EDM acts. The planned 2025 lineup included Akari Systems, Animoto, Soul Shine, Zeo, and The Horrids, among others.