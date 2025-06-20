Bonnaroo Updates Refund Policy, Hints At Hiatus For The Festival

MANCHESTER, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Following the abrupt cancellation of most of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival last week due to heavy winds, rain, and thunderstorms, the festival’s organizers have announced an update to their refund policy—along with hints that the event may not take place in 2026.

In an ominous message shared on the festival’s website, a representative posted the following statement:

“We want you to know that we’re still listening and discussing plans to improve The Farm that we love so much. At this time, we will not be announcing future dates. When plans for the future take shape, you will all be the first to know.”

The post also included updated information regarding refunds for fans with tickets for dates affected by the cancellation.

Originally, organizers planned to offer full refunds for single-day passes on affected dates, but only a pro-rated refund of 75% for 4-day passholders—accounting for the one day of the event that took place before the shutdown.

Now, organizers have reversed that plan and are offering a 100% refund to a broader group of ticketholders.

In a notice posted to the festival’s website, organizers stated that the full refund applies to select tickets purchased via Front Gate Tickets.

Eligible passes include:

All 1-day Friday, Saturday, and Sunday admission tickets

All 1-day Friday, Saturday, and Sunday day parking passes

All 4-day admission tickets

All 4-day camping accommodations

A spokesperson for the festival did not immediately respond to a request for comment.