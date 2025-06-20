Chris Brown Pleads Not Guilty Of London Nightclub Assault

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Chris Brown pleaded not guilty in a court appearance in London on Friday, refuting allegations that he assaulted a man at a nightclub in the city.

According to the New York Times, Brown is now facing a trial of five to seven days that is scheduled to commence in October 2026 on a charge of grievous bodily harm with intent.

The ruling, along with the $6.7 million in bail Mr. Brown posted earlier this month will allow him to travel outside of Britain and continue his tour, including a string of high profile dates in the U.S. that includes performances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. on August 12 & 13.

Brown stands accused of assaulting Abraham Diaw, a music producer, with a bottle of tequila at a London nightclub in 2023.

Omololu Akinlolu, a vocal coach and rapper known professionally as HoodyBaby for Mr. Brown also pleaded not guilty in connection to the alleged incident, the Times reported.

Brown also faces charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and having an offensive weapon (in the form of a tequila bottle), which were added to the indictment ahead of the hearing on Friday, the BBC reported.

The judge adjourned arraignment on those two counts and Mr. Brown will have to enter a plea by July 11th in connection with those charges.