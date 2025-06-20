Must See At The NIVA Conference Next Week

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (Hypebot) — Next week Hypebot will be reporting live from Milwaukee at NIVA ’25, the National Independent Venue Association’s important annual gathering of the independent live music community.

Here some of the must see events that we’ll be covering. Hope to see you there!

State of Live: The Future of Live Entertainment Starts Here

Monday 11:30 AM in the Miller High Life Theater

NIVA will unveil the first-ever State of Live research and host special guests to talk about the future of independent stages – and the next phase of their fight for sustainability.

How Global Music Industry Economics Are Impacting Independent Stages

Monday 3:15 PM Turner Hall Ballroom

In a year where recorded music continues to grow steadily and live music is forecasted to surge – projected to hit $38.2 billion in 2025 and $52.6 billion by 2030—this Fireside Chat with Bandsintown’s Fabrice Sergent and Goldman Sachs’ Stephen Laszczyk, co-author of the recently published “Music In the Air” Report, will examine the key drivers behind this growth. What opportunities and challenges lie ahead for indie stages?

NITO Tribute to Dave Shapiro of Sound Talent Group (STG) & Introducing The Annual NITO Spirit Of Independence Award

Tuesday 12PM Miller High Life Theatre

NITO invites all conference attendees to arrive early and join us as we pay tribute to friend, agent, STG co-founder/partner, and NITO founder, Dave Shapiro. On May 23rd, our industry lost Shapiro, Kendall Fortner (STG), Emma Huke (STG), Daniel Williams (The Devil Wears Prada), Dominic Damian (software engineer), and Celina Kenyon (photographer) in a tragic plane crash. NITO will share a video message from STG co-founder/partner, Tim Borror, and a short presentation to honor Dave. To commemorate Dave’s life and accomplishments, NITO will introduce the new annual “Spirit of Independence” Award.

One Night Live: A New Model to Support Developing Talent [Live Music Society]

2:00 PM Hall Ballroom

Playing smaller venues is a crucial stepping-stone for emerging artists and still a key element of a working musician’s career. However, tour marketing and financial support has diminished with radical changes to the commercial music industry. Small venues, crucial for artists early in their careers, struggle financially, as they rely on bar sales due to the absence of external funding. Discover how a reimagined collaboration – venue owners, artist incubators, and industry advocates – creates new opportunities for launching early-career artists.

NITO, Prism & HIVE Present: NIVA Late Night Hang

Tuesday 8 PM – 11:30 PM @ The Pabst Theater

Be sure to pre-register here.

All Things Bandsintown

Wednesday 1:00 PM Turner Hall Ballroom

A deep dive into the Bandsintown platform. We will discuss best practices, new tools, strategies, and more.

Independent Visionary: Frank Riley in conversation with Michael Dorf

Wednesday 5:00 PM – 5:45 Miller High Life Theater

Frank Riley, the ingenious Founder of High Road Touring, has been synonymous with the successful live music careers of some of the world’s most loved independent artists. Since 2001, his agency has grown and developed popular indie rock acts like Alabama Shakes and Phoebe Bridgers. This year, Riley’s lifelong impact will be recognized as Michael Dorf, Founder and CEO of City Winery, presents him with the inaugural NIVA Independent Visionary Award. Stay for a one-of-a-kind “visionary-on-visionary” conversation as Riley and Dorf, two of the industry’s most influential minds, reveal the strategies that shaped, and will continue to shape, the sound of independent music.

A NIVA ’25 recap and NIVA ’26 announcement will happen immediately after in the same room. Find out where the conference is headed next year.

I hope to see you at NIVA ’25. Be sure to say hello!

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and founder of the Skyline Artists Agency.