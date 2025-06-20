Peachtree Entertainment’s Live At The Station Announces Lineup

COLLEGE STATION, TX (CelebrityAccess) – Live At The Station is back and bigger than ever for its third year, bringing a powerhouse lineup of rising stars and fan favorites to College Station on Friday, September 26, 2025, the night before the much-anticipated Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers showdown.

The 2025 lineup features some of country music’s most buzzed-about artists, including:

• Zach Top – Named ACM New Male Artist of the Year for 2025, fresh off the success of his debut album Cold Beer & Country Music and viral hit “I Never Lie,” which reached #2 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

• Ella Langley – A standout at the 2025 ACM Awards with five wins, including New Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year for “You Look Like You Love Me” featuring Riley Green.

• Corey Kent – Red Dirt-to-Nashville breakout: 3× Platinum “Wild As Her,” Gold-certified follow-up “Something’s Gonna Kill Me,” over 625 million on-demand streams; honored as a 2023 CMT Listen Up and Opry Next Stage artist.

• Kolby Cooper – Texas native signed to Wheelhouse Records; debut album Boy from Anderson County to the Moon (Aug 2022) and Country Airplay single “Excuses” reached #35.

• Bottomland – Texas-based rising band known for their catchy, heartfelt country tunes that resonate on regional stages and streaming playlists, making an early 2025 splash with their single “Over You”.

• Andy Buckner – Appalachian-born singer-songwriter blending honky-tonk and cowboy grit; recently signed a major publishing deal, toured with Zach Top and Easton Corbin, and is working on new music with producer Carson Chamberlain.

Since its debut, Live At The Station has become a College Station staple, drawing thousands of students, alumni, and fans for an unforgettable night of live music, tailgate vibes, and Aggie pride. With another stacked bill, this year promises to raise the bar once again.

“Live At The Station has quickly become a College Station tradition, and we’re thrilled to welcome fans back for our biggest year yet,” said Nathan Baugh, CEO of Peachtree Entertainment. “With this lineup and the energy of game day weekend, it’s going to be a night to remember.”

Tickets and parking will be on sale Friday, June 20 at 10am CT. Fans with an .edu email address can purchase Greek Row tickets exclusively through Fevo, and enjoy premium perks alongside their:

• Access to exclusive A&M Student Organization tents

• Entry to all General Admission areas to hang with friends

• A private concert viewing area

• Shorter wait times with private concessions

• Full access to all performances, food, and drink vendors throughout the festival grounds

Fans are encouraged to follow Live At The Station on social media and sign up for email updates to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.