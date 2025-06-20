Steven Van Zandt And Sixthman Announce Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise 2

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — “Little Steven” Van Zandt and festival producer Sixthman are once again teaming up for Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise 2.
Set to sell from April 3-7, the cruise will travel from Miami to Cozumel, Mexico on Norwegian Pearl with 5 days of music and hijinx on the high-seas.
For the 2026 edition of the concert cruise, Van Zandt and company have recruited a roster of artists that includes Rival SOns, Buzzcocks, The Raveonettes, Black Lips, Mooney Suzuki, Marky Ramone plays The Ramones, the Pandoras, Wyldlife, The Dollyrots, and more.
The cruise will also tie in with Van Zandt’s long-running SiriusXM Channel and will feature SiriusXM Sessions at Sea, with special performances and conversations hosted by DJs from Little Steven’s Underground Garage On SiriusXM – including Master Of Ceremonies Michael Des Barres, Palmyra Delran, Kelly Ogden, and The Mighty Manfred. The live sessions will be featured in future broadcasts on the SiriusXM Underground Garage channel.
Along with shipboard amenities, cruisers will also have opportunities for a shore excursion in Cozumel, Mexico, a region noted for its fishing, snorkling, diving offerings, as well as historic Mayan ruins.
Lineup:
Rival Sons
Michael Monroe
Buzzcocks
The Raveonettes
The Sonics
Redd Kross
The Big Star Quintet
Marky Ramone Plays The Ramones
Black Lips
The Mooney Suzuki
Barrence Whitfield & The Savages
The Courettes
Jason D. Williams
The Surfrajettes
The Dollyrots
The Pandoras
The Woggles
Palmyra Delran & The Doppel Gang
Wyldlife
Soraia
Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts
The Forty-Fives
Gyasi
The Jellybricks
Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey
+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED