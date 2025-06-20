Steven Van Zandt And Sixthman Announce Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise 2

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) — “Little Steven” Van Zandt and festival producer Sixthman are once again teaming up for Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise 2.

Set to sell from April 3-7, the cruise will travel from Miami to Cozumel, Mexico on Norwegian Pearl with 5 days of music and hijinx on the high-seas.

For the 2026 edition of the concert cruise, Van Zandt and company have recruited a roster of artists that includes Rival SOns, Buzzcocks, The Raveonettes, Black Lips, Mooney Suzuki, Marky Ramone plays The Ramones, the Pandoras, Wyldlife, The Dollyrots, and more.

The cruise will also tie in with Van Zandt’s long-running SiriusXM Channel and will feature SiriusXM Sessions at Sea, with special performances and conversations hosted by DJs from Little Steven’s Underground Garage On SiriusXM – including Master Of Ceremonies Michael Des Barres, Palmyra Delran, Kelly Ogden, and The Mighty Manfred. The live sessions will be featured in future broadcasts on the SiriusXM Underground Garage channel.

Along with shipboard amenities, cruisers will also have opportunities for a shore excursion in Cozumel, Mexico, a region noted for its fishing, snorkling, diving offerings, as well as historic Mayan ruins.

Lineup:

Rival Sons

Michael Monroe

Buzzcocks

The Raveonettes

The Sonics

Redd Kross

The Big Star Quintet

Marky Ramone Plays The Ramones

Black Lips

The Mooney Suzuki

Barrence Whitfield & The Savages

The Courettes

Jason D. Williams

The Surfrajettes

The Dollyrots

The Pandoras

The Woggles

Palmyra Delran & The Doppel Gang

Wyldlife

Soraia

Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts

The Forty-Fives

Gyasi

The Jellybricks

Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey

+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED