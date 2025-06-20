With Their Military Service Complete, K-Pop Icons BTS Are Poised For A Comeback

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — All seven members of the wildly popular K-pop boyband Bangtan Sonyeondan, better known to fans as BTS, have officially completed their military service and are gearing up to return to the stage.

The septuplet was officially reunited on Wednesday after the last member of the group, Suga, was released from the his tenure as a social service agent, an alternative to mandatory military service, which he chose due to a shoulder injury.

An additional four members of the group, including V, RM, Jimin, and Jung Kook, were discharged from military service earlier this month.

While the group’s agency Hybe has not released an official statement about the reunion, one source told the Herald that they are on track to return to the stage in March.

“While the exact date is unknown, I think it will be mid-March. I heard BTS is returning in the same month as their brother group Tomorrow X Together,” one source told The Korea Herald. “It could be BTS first, then TXT — or the other way around.”