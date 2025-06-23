145 Report Needle Attacks During France’s Fête de la Musique

PARIS, France (CelebrityAccess) — French law enforcement officials said on Sunday that 145 people across the country reported being stabbed with needles during a nationwide music festival on Saturday.

According to AFP, the attacks occurred during the annual Fête de la Musique, including in the capital, Paris, where at least 13 people reported being stabbed in separate incidents.

Multiple victims were hospitalized and are undergoing toxicological tests. Law enforcement officials are investigating whether the needles were laced with so-called “date rape drugs,” such as GHB or Rohypnol.

According to Le Monde, a post circulated on social media ahead of the festival calling for such attacks on women.

The Fête de la Musique—known internationally as World Music Day—is an annual event held on June 21, showcasing both professional and amateur musicians from around the world. The event debuted in 1981 and has since expanded to more than 120 countries.

On Music Day, free concerts are organized throughout France, and people are encouraged to perform in public spaces such as parks and plazas.