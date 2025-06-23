Babyshambles Guitarist Patrick Walden Dead At 46

(CelebrityAccess) — Patrick Walden, former guitarist for the British rock band Babyshambles, has died at the age of 46.

His passing was announced by his former bandmates in a statement shared on social media:

“It is with deep regret and sadness that we share the news of Patrick Walden’s death. We feel very fortunate to have known, loved, and worked with him, and we kindly ask for respect and privacy during these difficult times.”

No cause of death has been publicly disclosed.

Walden was best known as the guitarist for Babyshambles, the band launched by Pete Doherty during a hiatus from The Libertines, amid widely reported struggles with substance abuse.

Walden left Babyshambles in 2005 but performed with them sporadically afterward, including a 2006 show at The Junction in Cambridge. However, ongoing legal issues and his own battles with addiction hindered any full-time return to the group.

According to NME, Walden had been expected to rejoin Babyshambles for their November–December 2007 arena tour but ultimately dropped out, citing continued drug use on the road as his reason for stepping away.