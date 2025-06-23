Bad Company Co-Founder Mick Ralphs, Dead At 81

(CelebrityAccess) — Mick Ralphs, a musician, singer, and songwriter who performed with British rock bands such as Bad Company and Mott The Hoople, has died. He was 81.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mick Ralphs,” his former Bad Company bandmate Paul Rodgers said in a statement.

A Herefordshire native, Ralphs began performing with the blues-rock group the Buddies while he was still a teen. He went on to become a founding member of the infuential rock band Mott The Hoople in 1969, departing after the band achieved commercial success with ‘All The Young Dudes’ in 1973.

He then co-founded Bad Company with Paul Rodgers and remained with the group until its dissolution in 1982.

He later reunited with Bad Company in 2008 and continued to tour with them until 2019 when he suffered a stroke following a show at the O2 in London.

According to Paul Rodgers, Ralphs is survived by his partner, Susie Chavasse, his two children, three step-children and his bandmates Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke.

“Our Mick has passed, my heart just hit the ground. He has left us with exceptional songs and memories. He was my friend, my songwriting partner, an amazing and versatile guitarist who had the greatest sense of humour. Our last conversation a few days ago we shared a laugh but it won’t be our last. There are many memories of Mick that will create laughter. Condolences to everyone who loved him especially his one true love, Susie. I will see you in heaven.” Rodgers said.

“He was a dear friend, a wonderful songwriter, and an exceptional guitarist. We will miss him deeply,” added Simon Kirke.