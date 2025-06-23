Dolly Announces A Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Country legend and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dolly Parton has announced her return to Las Vegas for a brand-new residency at Caesars Palace.

The residency, Dolly: Live in Las Vegas, will feature six performances from December 4–13, 2025, and will take place during the National Finals Rodeo.

Parton is no stranger to Las Vegas residencies. She made her Sin City residency debut at the Riviera Hotel & Casino in 1981, performing a three-year stint that included 22 weeks of shows. She returned a decade later to headline the Circus Maximus showroom in the early 1990s.

For her new residency, Parton will perform music spanning seven decades of hits, including fan favorites such as “9 to 5,” “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and many more.

“To say I’m excited would be an understatement. I haven’t worked Vegas in years, and I’ve always loved singing there. I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars, and I hope you are as well. See you there!” said Dolly Parton.

Announced show dates: December 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, and 13, 2025.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. PT.