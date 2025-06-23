Jim Scholefield Named CTO At Legends/ASM Global

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Legends has announced the appointment of Jim Scholefield as Chief Technology Officer for both Legends and the recently acquired venue management firm ASM Global.

In his new role, Scholefield will lead technological strategy, development, and implementation across all digital platforms and systems at Legends and ASM Global.

With a career spanning more than 35 years, Scholefield has held senior technology roles at marquee brands including Nike, Ford Motor Company, and The Coca-Cola Company. Most recently, he served as Global Chief Information and Digital Officer at Marriott International.

He holds degrees from Florida State University and the Georgia Institute of Technology and was recently inducted into CIO Magazine’s 2025 CIO Hall of Fame.

“Jim is a world-class technology leader who has driven innovation and digital transformation at some of the most respected global brands,” said Dan Levy, CEO of Legends. “His expertise across hospitality, retail, and consumer-facing industries will be instrumental as we continue to scale our business and execute at the highest level for our partners. As someone who spent over 25 years at the forefront of technology in Silicon Valley, I know the power technology can deliver to our clients and their fans—and at Legends, we plan to be at the forefront of it.”

“I’m excited to join Legends at such a dynamic time in its growth. There’s tremendous opportunity to leverage data, automation, and emerging technologies to enhance the fan experience, streamline operations, and deliver smarter solutions for partners,” Scholefield added. “I look forward to working alongside the talented Legends team to build scalable, modern platforms that support innovation, fuel long-term growth, and create exceptional experiences for our partners, customers, and fans worldwide.”